One week after getting arrested on a DUI charge, Clemson football tight end Ian Schieffelin announced that he will not play in the team's Week 1 matchup with LSU.

Schieffelin was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on the weekend of Aug. 16. The team has since been vague on his punishment, but the tight end confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday that he will not be active against LSU despite having his charges dropped.

“As part of the resolution to this matter, I will not be allowed to play in the home opener against LSU,” Schieffelin's statement read, via Chapel Fowler of The State. “I am determined to learn from this experience and move forward with renewed focus. I fully understand the responsibility that comes with being a student-athlete at Clemson, and I remain committed to conducting myself in a manner that reflects positively on the university, my teammates, the athletic department, and myself. I also want to emphasize my continued respect for law enforcement and the City of Clemson Police Department.”

Although Schieffelin is buried on the depth chart, he made headlines over the offseason for his attempt to switch sports. After four years as a forward on Clemson's basketball team, he announced his decision to return to school to try out for the football team.

Following the suspension, Schieffelin will begin his college football career in a home game against Troy on Sept. 6. Clemson is on track to be a massive favorite in that game, likely giving the former basketball star a chance to showcase his skills.

Clemson begins 2025 college football season against LSU

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney during Spring Practice in Clemson, S.C.
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a first-round loss to Texas in the 2024-2025 College Football Playoffs, Clemson has its sights set on a title in 2025. The Tigers' Week 1 showdown against LSU is a pivotal start to both teams' championship aspirations.

Clemson and LSU both begin the season with a top-10 ranking. Clemson enters Week 1 ranked No. 4, with LSU five spots behind at No. 9. Both teams are preseason favorites to win their conferences and make a College Football Playoff berth.

Clemson is favored to win the battle of the Tigers by a narrow margin. The home-field advantage gives Dabo Swinney's team a four-point edge on the sportsbooks.

