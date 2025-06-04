The Clemson football team continued its impressive run on the recruiting trail with another big commitment on Wednesday. Four-star 2026 offensive lineman Leo Delaney just announced his college decision, and he is going to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Delaney had previously narrowed his list down to three schools as he was choosing between Clemson, Michigan and Penn State. Clemson stood out above the rest and earned the commitment.

“BREAKING: Four-Star IOL Leo Delaney has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 290 IOL from Charlotte, NC chose the Tigers over Penn State & Michigan. He’s ranked as a Top 5 IOL in the ‘26 Class (per On3).”

Leo Delaney has a short message for Clemson football fans now he is committed:

“Clemson Family I’m ALL IN!” He said.

Delaney is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #62 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #5 inside offensive lineman and the #5 player in the state of North Carolina. Delaney currently attends Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, which is about a three hour drive from Clemson. The Tigers are the closest team to home out of the three finalists for Delaney.

“Hovering over 6-foot-5 and around 275-pounds, Delaney does not hold extra weight with a very well proportioned frame,” his scouting report reads. “Delaney has reps at both guard and tackle at the high school level and could be play multiple spots at the next level. Adept at both the run game and pass protection, Delaney has outstanding hand usage you can see with a strong background in karate.”

Delaney still has a long way to go, but he is expected to be an NFL talent when his time at Clemson comes to an end. He is also the type of player can come in and contribute immediately for the Tigers.

“He's able to adequately bend and create leverage to steer and finish defenders in the run game,” the scouting report continues. “Delaney plays with exciting fire and toughness you love to see on the interior, combined with smart angles and steps when it comes to technique. Delaney projects as a Day-2 NFL draft prospect and a multi-year starter at the Power-4 level with immediate impact probability.”

The Clemson football team is recruiting at an extremely high level right now, and this commitment from Leo Delaney is just the latest example. The Tigers have landed 16 commits in the 2026 class already, and their recruiting class is among the best in the entire country. Dabo Swinney has the program trending in the right direction again.