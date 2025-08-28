Clemson Tigers’ Cade Klubnik is considered by many to be a lock for the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The 21-year-old enters his senior year in college after being named the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year twice, apart from winning two ACC Championship Game MVP titles.

However, earlier this week, Clemson fans were subjected to a hoax message on Tigernet.com, which eventually fooled even his mom, Kim Klubnik. According to the message, Cade Klubnik’s availability for the start of the upcoming campaign was under threat due to his involvement in a car accident. The post had claimed that he was unable to move his arm or shoulder post-accident, per Awful Announcing.

As one would expect, his mother, upon seeing the message, got immediately worried, and called him, teary-eyed. In a Wednesday press conference, Klubnik himself talked about the incident, claiming that he was sitting with his roommates when his mom first called him.

“And she just teared up, to see if I was just okay. And I was like, yeah, I am fine what’s going on?’” he revealed. Still, the 2026 prospect went on to condemn the original poster.

“That was the first thing I heard of it, and then the calls and texts started coming in. But you know, I don’t know who it was, man, just shame on them for the pain that they had to put people that I love through. …It was just a messed up joke and, whatever, but, I’m okay,” he said.

Needless to say, Klubnik has not been involved in any accident, and his availability for the upcoming season remains unchanged.

“My heart has not stopped racing since someone shared the story with me. How can someone be so cruel?”Cade's Kim Klubnik told CBS Sports earlier. 

The message had initially gone viral after Message Board Genuises shared a screenshot on X, leading to concern from fans. 

More NCAA Football News
LSU's Brian Kelly, Garrett Nussmeier. Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik.
LSU vs. Clemson bold predictions for College Football Week 1Shane Shoemaker ·
image thumbnail
Colorado vs. Georgia Tech bold predictions for College Football Week 1Lorenzo J Reyna ·
Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham, Colorado's Deion Sanders and Iowa State's Matt Campbell fuel the big storylines for the 2025 season in the Big 12.
2025 Preseason Big 12 Football Power RankingsLorenzo J Reyna ·
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Nico Iamaleava talks about crucial UCLA test amid late arrivalLorenzo J Reyna ·
UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference.
Bill Belichick breaks down ‘impressive’ TCU offense before Week 1 showdownJake Faigus ·
YouTube TV logo and FOX Sports logo next to each other
YouTube TV users can still watch Ohio State-Texas after FOX agreementTroy Finnegan ·