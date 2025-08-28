Clemson Tigers’ Cade Klubnik is considered by many to be a lock for the No.1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The 21-year-old enters his senior year in college after being named the USA Today Offensive Player of the Year twice, apart from winning two ACC Championship Game MVP titles.

However, earlier this week, Clemson fans were subjected to a hoax message on Tigernet.com, which eventually fooled even his mom, Kim Klubnik. According to the message, Cade Klubnik’s availability for the start of the upcoming campaign was under threat due to his involvement in a car accident. The post had claimed that he was unable to move his arm or shoulder post-accident, per Awful Announcing.

As one would expect, his mother, upon seeing the message, got immediately worried, and called him, teary-eyed. In a Wednesday press conference, Klubnik himself talked about the incident, claiming that he was sitting with his roommates when his mom first called him.

“And she just teared up, to see if I was just okay. And I was like, yeah, I am fine what’s going on?’” he revealed. Still, the 2026 prospect went on to condemn the original poster.

“That was the first thing I heard of it, and then the calls and texts started coming in. But you know, I don’t know who it was, man, just shame on them for the pain that they had to put people that I love through. …It was just a messed up joke and, whatever, but, I’m okay,” he said.

Here was Cade Klubnik’s response to the message board post that claimed he’d been in a car accident (falsely). He’s mostly laughing it off. But he wasn’t laughing at how the post worried his mom, who called to make sure he was OK. Not cool, obviously. Weird world we live in. pic.twitter.com/Mkl1sePRaL — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 27, 2025

Needless to say, Klubnik has not been involved in any accident, and his availability for the upcoming season remains unchanged.

“My heart has not stopped racing since someone shared the story with me. How can someone be so cruel?”Cade's Kim Klubnik told CBS Sports earlier.

The message had initially gone viral after Message Board Genuises shared a screenshot on X, leading to concern from fans.