It's been almost a month since New York Jets CB Kris Boyd was shot and almost killed in Manhattan. On Monday, the suspect in the shooting was caught and is now charged, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Frederick Green from the Bronx, following a lengthy manhunt. He was taken into custody near the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst, New York. On Tuesday, Green was taken to the Midtown Manhattan police precinct to be charged.

Green is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. On Nov. 16, the 29-year-old Boyd was shot in his abdomen at around 2:00 am outside a restaurant in Manhattan. Last week, Boyd made a surprise appearance at the Jets' practice facility after being released from the hospital.

Authorities believe that Green was trying to make a run for it. He was eventually caught in a police standoff at an apartment complex in Buffalo. The U.S. Marshals Service in Buffalo and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force confirmed that Green was present on the second floor of the building during the standoff.

How the Jets have responded to this near-fatal tragedy

Since the shooting, the Jets organization has shown its support for Boyd in many ways. A public statement and flurries of prayers and well-wishes came Boyd's way.

Plus, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke privately with Boyd and his family. Teammates expressed their dismay at what happened. Harrison Phillips and Jermaine Johnson each took to social media to express their shock and offer prayers to Boyd.

In fact, Phillips even referred to it as “a small dose of PTSD”.

When Boyd made his return to practice, he took part in a special teams meeting. Afterward, he broke the huddle and instilled optimism in the team.