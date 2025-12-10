Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors are the couple that is always making headlines on the tabloid magazines, but against all odds, they somehow keep trucking along. Speculation swirls around some of these celebrity relationships long before a breakup finally comes to pass. Fans have seen the same cycle when it comes to Kuminga's tenure with the Dubs.

Steve Kerr benches the young forward. Kuminga then ignites and earns a bigger role. He later regresses before once again seeing his minutes get slashed. Round and round we go. Eventually, both sides will need to reach a definitive resolution, but for now, the pattern remains intact. The 23-year-old was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 123-91 road win versus the Chicago Bulls. Kerr explained his reasoning for the decision.

“There’s no denying that he (Kuminga) didn’t play as well as he had,” the four-time NBA championship-winning HC told “Willard & Dibs” on 95.7 The Game. “Our team didn’t play as well and so we decided to make a shift. And as I said, that’s my job.

“If things aren’t going well, I have to find a different solution, a different combination. And I think it’s as simple as that. Jonathan was playing really well those first 8 or 10 games. And then the last few weeks have not been nearly as good and so we made a shift. It’s not that complicated.”

Kuminga has indeed cratered since a red-hot start to the 2025-26 campaign. He scored 21 points on 8-of-32 shooting in his last three games combined and is now averaging 12.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting for the season. When the former No. 7 overall draft pick is at his best, the Warriors look especially dangerous. However, inconsistent play and injury troubles continue to impede his progress.

Golden State's supporting cast was mighty impactful in his absence, causing many to wonder if and when Jonathan Kuminga will receive a bump in minutes. He is handling the benching with grace and keeping the focus on his teammates, a relief for those worried about locker room turmoil plaguing this squad. Because they signed him to a two-year, $48 million contract extension in September, the Warriors cannot trade Kuminga until after Jan. 15.

While the media stays glued to this ongoing saga, the team must stay fully invested in the task at hand. The Dubs (13-12) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-9) on Friday night.