The Big Ten title race now features two remaining unbeatens. Ohio State and Indiana can clash with one another for the conference title in Indianapolis by winning out. However, the conference rankings changed after Week 8 thanks to a couple of surging teams in Northwestern and UCLA.

1. Ohio State (-)

The Buckeyes and Ryan Day have an OSU running back room to address. Fortunately they get a week off before facing a slumping Penn State squad.

2. Indiana (-)

Curt Cignetti is three wins away from a third straight 10-0 start (including the 2023 season with James Madison). But Cignetti faces what he called a 3-0 UCLA team this Saturday.

3. Oregon (-)

The Ducks exploded with a 28-point second quarter outburst to rout Rutgers. Dante Moore tossed four touchdowns in the win.

4. Iowa (+3)

The Hawkeyes erased an 11-point second half deficit to knock off a James Franklin-less Penn State squad. Head coach Kirk Ferentz and company face a big gauntlet next — as the next three foes are a combined 16-5.

5. Michigan (+4)

The Wolverines erased the disappointing road trip to Los Angeles by pummeling a previous 5-1 Washington team. Jordan Marshall delivered his first 100-yard outing in a Michigan uniform.

6. Nebraska (-2)

The Cornhuskers looked sluggish in the 24-7 loss to Minnesota. They still hang near the top five after previously beating a now No. 21 Cincinnati team.

7. USC (-2)

The Trojans are now 1-2 against ranked foes this season. That mark adds further fuel for Lincoln Riley's critics, especially after the Notre Dame loss Saturday.

8. Minnesota (+4)

The Golden Gophers' early season loss to Nebraska (which has the same record as Minnesota), gives the Cornhuskers the higher spot. But P.J. Fleck has his crew surging with two consecutive wins.

9. Washington (-3)

Head coach Jedd Fisch took a big road loss to Michigan. Washington is now facing possibly losing him to Florida, though he denied comment on the Gators' opening.

10. Illinois (-2)

The Illini will need to reignite the ground attack after settling for 47 yards versus Ohio State. Next foe Washington ranks sixth in rushing defense among conference teams.

11. Northwestern (+3)

Surprise surprise…Northwestern is nearing the top 10. This defense hasn't allowed more than 21 points since that 34-14 loss to Oregon.

12. UCLA (+1)

The Bruins celebrated their third straight win by flipping Washington cornerback commit CJ Lavender Tuesday. Tim Skipper can increase his chances of shedding the interim head coach tag by stunning Indiana Saturday.

13. Maryland (-3)

The Terrapins can easily be 7-0 right now. All three losses have come by a margin of three or four points.

14. Penn State (-3)

Franklin to Florida is growing popular. Meanwhile, PSU student-run blog site Onward State pitched Louisville's Jeff Brohm as the newest replacement idea.

15. Michigan State (-)

Michigan State is dealing with more than a four-game slide. Head coach Jonathan Smith is linked to his alma mater's opening — also known as the place he left for MSU, Oregon State.

16. Rutgers (-)

The Scarlet Knights are one of three teams here on a three-game slide. Someone between Rutgers and Purdue will finally snap its skid on Saturday.

17. Purdue (-)

The Boilermakers have a longer skid going at five straight losses. New head coach Barry Odom is also still searching for his first conference win.

18. Wisconsin (-)

Head coach Luke Fickell isn't concerned over his job security. But Badgers fans are growing restless each week.