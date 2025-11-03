The Atlantic Coast Conference has no unbeatens left — making the ACC the lone power conference without one. Georgia Tech went down in a stunning upset against North Carolina State. Time to see if Virginia moves up, plus find out how far Miami falls after its own Saturday letdown.

1. Virginia (+1)

The ACC's new No. 1 is out of Charlottesville. Virginia (8-1) holds the longest winning streak among conference teams with seven straight wins. And now College Football Playoff chatter is surfacing for the Cavaliers ahead of Tuesday's rankings.

2. Louisville (-)

The Cardinals own one win over a ranked foe (Miami). But needed to hold off a feisty Virginia Tech team Saturday.

3. Pittsburgh (+1)

Pitt is red hot with its five-game winning roll in the shadow of UVA. The Panthers defense snatched three interceptions against Stanford while quarterback Mason Heintschel threw for 304 yards in the 35-20 road win.

4. SMU (+3)

Fans tore the goal posts down after SMU took down Miami in overtime. The Mustangs picked off Carson Beck twice including in overtime to prevail. Kevin Jennings even delivered his first 300-yard outing (365) in the upset.

5. Georgia Tech (-4)

The Yellow Jackets stay in the top five by virtue of their overall record. But the team that beat them is now breathing down Georgia Tech's neck.

6. North Carolina State (+4)

The Wolfpack watched CJ Bailey outduel Haynes King for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Jayden Scott came within four yards of a 200-yard rushing outing in gashing the Yellow Jackets 48-36.

7. Duke (+1)

The Blue Devils won a wild one in Death Valley. Then reimagined Clemson's famed venue with a savage troll job online.

8. Miami (-3)

Beck and the pass defense are among the blames for the Hurricanes' loss. But Mario Cristobal likely will address another flaw: The 12 penalties.

9. Wake Forest (-3)

The Demon Deacons failed to take advantage of a struggling Florida State team. It doesn't get any easier with Virginia next. Wake just needs one more win to clinch bowl eligibility.

10. Virginia Tech (-1)

Interim head coach Phillip Montgomery got the defense to bottle Miller Moss to 136 passing yards. But QB Kyron Drones never surpassed 100 yards in either rushing or passing yards in the loss to the Cardinals.

11. Cal (-)

The Golden Bears have lost three of their last four. One more win hands Justin Wilcox a fifth bowl eligibility campaign. But No. 14 Louisville looms.

12. Stanford (-)

The Cardinal pivoted back to Ben Gulbranson behind center but struggled in the air attack versus Pitt. Now, who had this on their bingo card for 2025? Frank Reich and Bill Belichick coaching against each other in a college setting next week.

13. Clemson (-)

Dabo Swinney landed into trouble — by paying a fine after the Clemson loss for ripping the refs. But how much longer can he last with the Tigers as his team fell to 3-5?

14. Florida State (+1)

A loss to Wake Forest would've likely increased the hot seat temperature for Mike Norvell. Saturday at Clemson feels like a pink slip game for one or the other coach.

15. North Carolina (+1)

Belichick and UNC took care of a stumbling Syracuse bunch by outscoring the Orange 21-0 in the second half. Demon June racked up 182 total yards of offense with two touchdowns. Belichick also quieted some critics, for now, in earning his third-ever CFB win.

16. Syracuse (-2)

The Orange own the second longest losing skid among their ACC brethren at five straight. This time taking the rough home loss to the Tar Heels.

17. Boston College (-)

BC hasn't claimed a win since Aug. 30 against Fordham. Bill O'Brien and his team are facing a 1-11 campaign now.