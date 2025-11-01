SMU fans are holding nothing back after watching their team pick up its biggest win of the 2025 college football season over Miami in Week 10.

As soon as T.J. Harden punched in the game-winning touchdown in overtime to secure the 26-20 win, fans wasted no time rushing the field. Chaos ensued, leading to fans following the tradition of ripping the goalpost out of the field at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Despite the high price of the celebration, the SMU football team had no problem glorifying it on social media.

GOALPOST DOWN.

The fans were rowdy all afternoon and let the Hurricanes hear it from end to end. The game was Miami's first of the year outside of the state of Florida and resulted in SMU's first home win over a ranked opponent since 1974.

Both teams entered Week 10 with high-powered offenses, but the game was a back-and-forth defensive affair most of the way. SMU kicker Sam Keltner nailed the game-tying kick with under a minute to go in regulation before Harden won the game in overtime.

SMU football fans watch Mustangs secure biggest win of 2025



Harden punched in the game-winning score, but SMU's defense truly claimed the victory. Safety Ahmaad Moses gave the Mustangs the upper hand in overtime by intercepting a wayward pass from Carson Beck at the goal line.

Although Miami was the first team to score, SMU remained in control for most of the game behind an expertly crafted game plan. by head coach Rhett Lashlee. The Mustangs ran a no-huddle offense all afternoon to keep the Hurricanes' defense in a state of comotion while simultaneously frustrating Beck on defense from the jump.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings battled through an ankle injury to throw for 365 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. He outdueled Beck, who posted 274 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jennings practically single-handedly carried the Mustangs to a victory, despite briefly leaving the game after getting rolled up on. SMU ended regulation with negative rushing yards before Harden powered through a deflated defense in overtime.