The Big 12 features no more unbeatens after Texas Tech blew out BYU. Now the Red Raiders have instantly leapfrogged the Cougars and rearranges the rankings from last week. But how far does BYU drop and does Utah jump ahead too?

1. Texas Tech (+1)

The Red Raiders claim the top once again by turning to defense in rattling the Cougars. The win became enough for famous alum Patrick Mahomes to start endorsing Jacob Rodriguez for Heisman. Plus ignited College Football Playoff talk in Lubbock.

2. BYU (-1)

Fortunately the Cougs don't take a massive dive. An earlier win over the Utes keeps BYU from dropping furter.

3. Utah (-)

Utes took a week off after thrashing Cincinnati. Devon Dampier brings 20 combined touchdowns in tow for the Saturday Baylor matchup.

4. Cincinnati (-)

The Bearcats took a week off to recover from the 31-point beatdown at Salt Lake City. Next two foes are home games, but against teams already eligible for a bowl game (Arizona and BYU).

5. Houston (-)

Conner Weigman threw three interceptions, but made up for his miscues in rushing for 82 yards and throwing two touchdowns in beating UCF. UH stays in state for the rest of the season.

6. Arizona State (-)

Jeff Sims stepped in for Sam Leavitt and delivered an astonishing 405 total yards, including 228 rushing. ASU offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo admitted to needing to get more creative amid the QB switch.

7. TCU (-)

Josh Hoover threw for 319 yards but got picked off twice against Iowa State. TCU took a fourth quarter collapse, but hold down No. 7 after beating Baylor earlier this season.

8. Baylor (-)

The Bears are a fringe aspiring bowl contender at 4-5 and with two games left in Waco. But Dave Aranda and company can deliver a huge statement by stunning No. 15 Utah on Saturday.

9. Arizona (+3)

Brent Brennan produced a bowl team in his second season at his dream job Arizona. No. 22 Cincinnati now awaits the 6-3 Wildcats.

10. Iowa State (+1)

The losing skid snapped finally in Fort Worth. Carson Hansen carried the load with 108 rushing yards in the road win.

11. Kansas State (-2)

Minus a road trip to Utah, the schedule lightens for a 4-5 KSU team seeking a bowl bid. Colorado and Oklahoma State are left for Chris Kleiman and company.

12. Kansas (-2)

KU drops two spots and stays behind its rival after losing the Sunflower State showdown. The Jayhawks blew a 10-point lead in their loss to AZ.

13. UCF (-)

The Knights defense surrendered 30 points in both losses the last two weeks. Texas Tech is now looming for a struggling UCF bunch.

14. West Virginia (+1)

Rich Rodriguez withstood an impressive performance from Julian Lewis to keep WVU's slim bowl hopes alive. Diore Hubbard combined for 158 total yards in the 29-22 win.

15. Colorado (-1)

Lewis adds hope for Deion Sanders and the future of Buffaloes football. But now Sanders must hit recruiting and his favorite area the portal hard to build around him.

16. Oklahoma State (-)

North Texas head coach Eric Morris now looks like a rising head coach contender in Stillwater. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, has now lost its last eight games and are now looking at its worst finish since 1991 (ended 0-10-1 that season).