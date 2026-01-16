The Oklahoma Sooners were one of the select few teams in the nation to reach the College Football Playoff. However, the program experienced an early exit after suffering a 34-24 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. With speculation suggesting quarterback John Mateer could be on the move, it appears he's made his final decision about his future.

Mateer, who will be a redshirt senior next season, is officially returning to Oklahoma in 2026, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Sooners will have their star quarterback for one more year with the hopes of reaching the postseason once again.

“Oklahoma has announced John Mateer's return to the school for next year. Per an ESPN source, he’s signed his deal to be back there in 2026. He threw for 2,885 yards last year and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 431 and eight additional touchdowns.”

The 2025-26 campaign was Mateer's first with the Sooners. He began his collegiate career with the Washington State Cougars in 2022, where he played for that program for three seasons before transferring to Oklahoma. So far, his final year at Washington State is his best season statistically, but he'll have a chance to surpass his career high of 3,139 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2026.

This news comes amid Oklahoma losing several players through the transfer portal. Being able to retain its star quarterback is huge for this program, as the offense should be able to remain competitive next season. We should expect a busy offseason for the Sooners and head coach Brent Venables, as the team will want to continue building around John Mateer.