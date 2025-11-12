There wasn't much action at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings in Week 11, as Texas A&M and Alabama both cruised through potential landmines in the SEC and Indiana survived a scare from Penn State with one of the best catches you'll ever see.

Look outside the top five, however, and there was plenty to take note of. Texas Tech routed previously-unbeaten BYU in a battle at the top of the Big 12, establishing itself as the clear favorite out of that conference. Oregon escaped a very rainy Kinnick Stadium with a hard-earned victory to keep itself in the playoff picture, and Vanderbilt stayed alive with a comeback win against Auburn in overtime.

Over in the ACC, losses from Virginia and Louisville muddied the picture at the top of the conference even more, with the auto-bid still very much up for grabs. A loss from Memphis against Tulane on Friday night produced a new Group of Five member in the projected bracket as the CFP starts to take shape.

Here are the full Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings, released by the selection committee on Tuesday night.

Ohio State (9-0) Indiana (10-0) Texas A&M (9-0) Alabama (8-1) Georgia (8-1) Texas Tech (9-1) Ole Miss (9-1) Oregon (8-1) Notre Dame (7-2) Texas (7-2) Oklahoma (7-2) BYU (8-1) Utah (7-2) Vanderbilt (8-2) Miami (FL) (7-2) Georgia Tech (8-1) USC (7-2) Michigan (7-2) Virginia (8-2) Louisville (7-2) Iowa (6-3) Pittsburgh (7-2) Tennessee (6-3) South Florida (7-2) Cincinnati (7-2)

The biggest development in the top 10 of these rankings is Texas Tech leapfrogging Ole Miss for the No. 6 spot after beating BYU while the Rebels rolled through a buy game against The Citadel. Lane Kiffin's squad is now in a peculiar spot. The Rebels, who are clinging to a home playoff game, close the season with games against Florida and Kentucky. Teams like Oregon and Texas both have major resume-boosting chances in front of them and could be the next teams to jump Ole Miss.

Miami is now the highest-ranked ACC team, putting it in the mock bracket for now. However, the Hurricanes still have two ACC losses, making it nearly impossible for them to get into the conference championship game with five one-loss teams in front of them in league play.

The Group of Five is represented this week after being left out of the top 25 entirely a week ago. South Florida jumped into the poll at No. 24 and is in the mock bracket as the No. 12 seed. If the Bulls handle business and win the American, it looks like they will be in.

Looking ahead to Week 12, USC will play Iowa in what is essentially a Big Ten elimination game. Notre Dame gets a chance for a ranked win against Pitt, while a loss from the Irish would be huge for the two-loss teams below them. Things in the SEC will sort themselves out as well, as Oklahoma goes on the road to play Alabama and Texas heading to Georgia. Both the Sooners and Longhorns likely need wins to stay in the mix.