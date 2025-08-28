Colorado football strolls into Folsom Field versus Georgia Tech for arguably its most emotional season yet. Deion Sanders is fresh off recovering from bladder cancer, while Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are gone. But one intriguing stat bodes well already for the 2025 Buffaloes ahead of Friday.

Colorado brings new faces via the College Football Transfer Portal. But CU 247Sports insider Adam Munsterteiger pointed out the edge CU brings in experience before taking on the Yellow Jackets.

“Colorado leads the nation with 38 players in their final season of eligibility, eight more than any other FBS team (Mississippi State and Oklahoma State both have 30),” Munsterteiger wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Coach Prime” gains hefty experience to lean on for the season opener. Leading into another notable stat involving the Buffaloes.

Colorado holds this mark under Deion Sanders

Sanders enters '25 with a 13-12 overall record in Boulder. That includes improving CU to 9-4 last season — its best win total since 2016 under Mike MacIntyre.

But there's one more mark CU brings into Friday that bodes greatly for the Buffaloes. Sanders is 2-0 in season opening contests since his Colorado arrival.

The verbose and flashy coach guided the 45-42 upset of TCU in Fort Worth to kick off the 2023 season. That Horned Frogs team came into the contest fresh off their surprise national title game run. Shedeur Sanders tallied an astonishing 510 passing yards with four touchdown passes. Hunter was equally impressive in his first power conference setting — catching 11 passes for 119 yards, plus picking off one pass on defense.

Colorado then needed to dig deep last season against North Dakota State. The visiting Bison gave CU all they could handle. Including watching Cam Miller score a combined three touchdowns off 358 total yards. The Buffaloes managed to erase a 20-17 halftime deficit to win 31-26 over the Football Championship Subdivision power.

Sanders and CU will tangle with a Yellow Jackets team that pulled off their own masterful season opening win one year ago. Head coach Brent Key and his team knocked off No. 10 Florida State in Ireland. Georgia Tech is a 4.5-point favorite as of Thursday. But Colorado is predicted to pull the overtime upset in primetime.