The Georgia football team is keeping their head above water in the SEC this season. Georgia came back to defeat Florida on Saturday, in a thrilling 24-20 game. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart opened up after the game about what it meant to his program to get another win.

“I don't believe in playing with fire,” Smart said, per ESPN. “But if I could just write a script and say, ‘Let's go up by 14, let's go up by 21.' I don't write the script. It plays out. I know that our kids are not uncomfortable playing from [behind].

“They don't get chained to a scoreboard. There's people that play chained to a scoreboard, and our guys are free of that, and they just play and keep chopping and keep chopping as the good things happen.”

Georgia is now 7-1 on the season, with their only loss coming against Alabama. Georgia has a chance to make the College Football Playoff, but the wins need to keep coming.

“This team just won't go away,” Smart said. “Another night in the SEC. I don't know what else is going on in the country right now, but when you play in this league, every game comes down to the last two possessions.”

Florida lost a heartbreaking game, amidst a heartbreaking season. The Gators fired their head coach Billy Napier in October.

Georgia football is on a roll right now

Article Continues Below

The Bulldogs have won four games in a row. Georgia is now 5-1 in the SEC, and fighting for a spot in the CFP. The Bulldogs earned a bid in 2024, but lost to Notre Dame in the playoff.

Georgia is led this season by quarterback Gunner Stockton. Stockton had a great day against Florida on Saturday. He threw for 223 passing yards and two touchdowns.

“He's a gamer,” Smart said about his quarterback. “He plays better as the game goes on. I didn't think he played his best game. They did some good things defensively. They're really tight in coverage. We didn't run the ball as efficiently as we had in the past. That's every quarterback's best friend.”

Georgia has games remaining this season with Mississippi State, Texas, Charlotte and Georgia Tech. It will be an interesting fight to the finish for the Bulldogs.