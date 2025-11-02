No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers carried their unbeaten run forward with authority, overwhelming the Maryland Terrapins 55-10 at SECU Stadium in College Park on Saturday. With the win, the Hoosiers improved to 9-0 (6-0 Big Ten) for the second straight season, the first time in program history they’ve opened consecutive years with nine straight victories.

Indiana started sluggish but finished firmly in control. Redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza threw an interception on the first drive, setting up Maryland’s early field goal, but corrected course to complete 14 of 21 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for another score. The Hoosiers rolled up 588 total yards, including a season-high 367 on the ground, compared to 293 total yards for Maryland.

Running back Kaelon Black led the rushing attack with 110 yards and a 31-yard touchdown on 14 carries. Former Terrapin Roman Hemby added 88 yards and a 16-yard score, while redshirt junior Omar Cooper Jr. paced the receiving corps with seven receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza later threw a six-yard touchdown to Jonathan Brady, and Khobie Martin added the final touchdown on a one-yard run.

Indiana’s defense again proved elite, forcing five Maryland turnovers and holding the Terrapins to just 86 total yards in the first half, including two rushing yards. Linebacker Kaiden Turner and safety Louis Moore recorded first-half interceptions that stopped potential Maryland scoring drives. Meanwhile, sixth-year defensive back Devan Boykin made the play of the game, forcing, recovering, and returning a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Maryland quarterback Malik Washington, a true freshman, endured the worst outing of his season, completing 16 of 31 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. His 55-yard scoring strike to DeJuan Williams briefly cut the deficit to 20-10 early in the third quarter, but Indiana responded with a barrage of 21 unanswered points in less than two minutes.

Article Continues Below

The Hoosiers’ third-quarter outburst began with Black’s long touchdown run, followed by Boykin’s defensive score, and concluded with Hemby’s 16-yard touchdown, turning a 20-10 contest into a 41-10 rout with 7:45 left in the third. Two additional touchdowns in the final quarter pushed the lead to 55-10, sealing Indiana’s most lopsided Big Ten road victory of the season.

As good as Indiana was, they weren't immune to setbacks. All-American linebacker Aiden Fisher missed the game due to a knee injury, while star receiver Elijah Sarratt exited in the first quarter with a hamstring issue. Linebacker Kaiden Turner also left with an injury, and right tackle Kahlil Benson played through a visible limp.

As injuries continued to mount, Indiana’s depth and defensive dominance kept its perfect record intact. The Hoosiers have now won three straight games by at least 25 points and two straight by 45 or more.

Next, Indiana will battle Penn State at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 8.