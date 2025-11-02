Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders made a huge splash in the 2027 recruiting class, landing quarterback Kavian Bryant.

Bryant announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on Saturday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Palestine, Texas, he chose the Red Raiders over the Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, Colorado Buffaloes, and Florida State Seminoles.

Bryant stands out as the top quarterback in the 2027 class on Rivals. He has a four-star ranking with a 94 score on 247Sports. He is third among quarterbacks, fifth in the state of Texas, and 31st in the entire class. His composite score of 0.9862 puts him in five-star territory, ranking second, fifth and 28th in those respective categories.

“Provides excellent playmaking ability with his arm and his legs in the former, along with elite skill and instincts in the latter. Dominant TXHSFB 3A dual-threat QB with enormous production through first two seasons. Adequate height with a lean, athletic build that will carry more mass. Very good functional athlete who consistently extends plays,” 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote.

“Made noticeable strides as a passer from freshman to sophomore year and again in a relatively short time from end of sophomore season to the following spring elite camp circuit. Shows touch nuance and encouraging accuracy. Burgeoning velocity. Comfortable throwing on designed or improvised rollouts. More unconventional than some other high-level QBs at this stage, which is not necessarily a negative since he's not a specialist; therefore, possesses immense developmental potential considering multi-sport foundation and all-around athletic profile.”

What's next for Texas Tech after landing Kavian Bryant

It's an amazing long-term move for Joey McGuire and Texas Tech to make in the 2027 class. Landing Kavian Bryant puts them in firm position to be solid at the quarterback position.

Bryant lit up the high school scene as a sophomore in 2024. He threw for 2,442 yards, 34 touchdowns and three interceptions on 120 completions out of 146 passing (82.2 percent). He also ran for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns on 12.2 yards per carry, leading Palestine Westwood to an 11-1 record and a Texas 3A D-I second-round playoff appearance.

In the meantime, Texas Tech will continue navigating through the remainder of the 2025 season. They boast an excellent 7-1 record, coming off a 43-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. They are fourth in the Big 12 standings, only trailing the Houston Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars.

The No. 13 Red Raiders will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host No. 10 BYU on Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET.