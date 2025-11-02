It has been a sobering 2025 season for the Clemson Tigers. Gone are the days when Clemson football could walk into any stadium and expect victory. They are no longer National Champion contenders and are sitting under .500 after Saturday's 46-45 loss to the Duke Blue Devils. The defeat marked Clemson's fifth consecutive loss, which is the first time they have failed to win at least one game in five weeks in Dabo Swinney's tenure since 2010. Despite Clemson's offense totaling 560 yards and 45 points, the Tigers' defense faltered through four quarters, including a walk-off two-point conversion by Duke.

After the game, Clemson's senior quarterback, Cade Klubnik, shared an emotional, melancholic response to the loss.

“In terms of my motivation, I lean on my faith a lot and God says whatever you do, do it as if you’re working for the Lord,” Klubnik said, courtesy of The State Newspaper's Chapel Fowler. “I’m going to continue to play quarterback and continue to lead, as if I’m working for the Lord. I think that the biggest thing, other than that, is that I love this place. I love everything about it.”

Klubnik continued before holding back tears as he reflected on what will be his final month leading the Tigers.

“I only have a few more days here, and I just want to give it everything I have, and I feel like I have,” Klubnik said. “The fans that are here, the community, and everything of what it means to be here, it’s been a dream come true. So, just continue to fight for four more weeks.”

Klubnik is on the tail end of a three-year tenure as the Clemson football starting quarterback. Although 2025 is not a campaign to write about, Klubnik and the Tigers still have time to right the ship. With games against Florida State, the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals, Furman, and South Carolina, Clemson could theoretically finish the season with a winning record and reach .500 in the ACC.

If anything, ending Klubnik and the rest of Clemson's senior classes' time on a high note is of the utmost importance for the Tigers in the next four weeks.