The Florida Gators fell 24-20 to the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in Week 10 after putting up a valiant effort against one of the top teams in the SEC. It was a hard-fought contest, as the Gators had a legitimate shot at winning the game near the end. However, a controversial call prevented the offense from advancing down the field, resulting in the loss.

Quarterback DJ Lagway found wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant open downfield. The ball was a bit underthrown, but it appeared Sturdivant was able to get under it and make the catch. Unfortunately, the officials ruled it an incomplete pass, and even after review, did not overturn the call.

Looks like a catch live. Looks like a catch on replay. Florida #Gators and J. Michael Sturdivant got screwed. https://t.co/jQ1k9l2rkf pic.twitter.com/zoZyR4k0tn — OnlyGators.com: Florida Gators news (@onlygators) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sports fans everywhere couldn't believe the final decision made by the officials. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the referees or comment on their belief that Florida got robbed on Saturday. Meanwhile, some criticize Lagway for the underthrown ball.

“Sturdivant caught the ball, so robbed,” said one fan.

This user admitted, “Proudest I’ve been of Gator football in some time. Against everything these kids fought to the very end today – and hung in there with the AP #5 (And would've won if the refs got the Sturdivant call right).”

“This was called INCOMPLETE by the way. You guys are absolutely TERRIBLE at your jobs @SECOfficiating. A DISGRACE to the sport,” proclaimed another account.

Article Continues Below

College football analyst Landon Tengwall said, “ROBBERY!”

“Got a feeling the ref tried us with that catch from Sturdivant. Take me to court,” explained one individual.

After the game was over, Florida's interim head coach, Billy Gonzales, was asked if he believed J. Michael Sturdivant caught the ball on that play. Surprisingly enough, Gonzales agreed with the officials on the call, claiming that he did not think the senior wide receiver hauled in the catch, according to Graham Hall of 247 Sports.

“Billy Gonzales asked if he thought J. Michael Sturdivant caught it on 3rd-and-4: ‘No.'”

The Gators will move on to Week 11, where they'll take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Florida will have a chance to get back in the win column after experiencing a heartbreaking loss to Georgia.