It seems the Dallas Cowboys are ready to admit a mistake. After trading away Micah Parsons, who left a gaping hole in their pass rush, Dallas is now willing to cut ties with 2023 first-rounder Mazi Smith while hunting for edge help before Tuesday's deadline.

Dallas is actively exploring edge rusher additions, with several names surfacing in trade discussions ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

“Arden Key, the Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and the Raiders' Malcolm Koonce are among the edge rushers who could be traded. Dallas also appears to be open to trading 2023 first-round DT Mazi Smith, who has only played in five games this season,” as per NFL insider Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

There have also been rumors about them inquiring on Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson, though those talks went nowhere as those players likely won't get traded.

The dual approach makes sense for a team still in playoff contention. Trading away a former first-round pick after less than two seasons signals Dallas is prioritizing wins now over future development, especially with the defensive void left by trading Parsons in the preseason.

Dallas has allowed 44 points twice this season and sits at a -4 point differential through eight games. The pass-rush upgrade is urgent, particularly on the road, where the Cowboys are 1-4 compared to their 2-0-1 home record at AT&T Stadium.

Article Continues Below

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones has indicated a willingness to make player-for-pick swaps if the value is right. Dallas won't mortgage premium draft capital, but moving Smith could help facilitate a deal for an immediate contributor without touching higher picks.

The Cowboys have built an intriguing offense around Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but the defense needs to be shored up to maximize their playoff window. Landing a veteran edge rusher could stabilize a unit that has been dominant at home but leaky on the road.

With six division games still on the schedule and Philadelphia holding a 6-2 lead in the NFC East, the Cowboys are treating this deadline as a reset moment. If they find the right defensive piece before Tuesday, they can still make noise in the playoff race.

Dallas hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, looking to build momentum before the deadline passes. The clock is ticking on the Cowboys to turn their midseason struggles into something meaningful, and whether Smith gets moved and who arrives in return will define how serious this team is about competing in 2025.