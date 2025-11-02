Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola’s night ended on the trainer’s table. Early in the third quarter against the University of Southern California, the sophomore star was folded on a sack, his ankle trapped underneath as multiple Trojans crashed down. He limped to the sideline, went to the medical tent, and never returned. On3 first relayed that Raiola was ruled out for the remainder of the game, citing on-field reporting, and ESPN followed by confirming he would not return.

Dylan Raiola just got absolutely folded by the defensive line and is now in the medical tent getting checked out. Officially listed as questionable to return. Nebraska fans holding their breath right now.#USCvsNEB #GBR #DylanRaiola #BussinWTB pic.twitter.com/5ndeM8kQVr pic.twitter.com/lA8M6P9Bqd — The Sideline Report (@Mikebalotti__) November 2, 2025

Before the injury, Dylan Raiola looked steady in a game Nebraska had controlled for a half. He opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown to Dane Key and hit timely throws to keep chains moving. At the time of his exit, Raiola was 10-of-15 for 91 yards and a touchdown, per ESPN’s Box Score. Backup TJ Lateef stepped in.

The contest flipped after halftime. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava’s 16-yard scramble and a two-point run tied it late in the third, then running back Kyon (Ki.) Miller punched in a six-yard score in the fourth. Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson carried a massive load with 26 rushes for 156 yards and a first-half touchdown, but the Huskers’ offense lost its rhythm without Raiola and settled for a single fourth-quarter field goal.

The scene underlined how thin Nebraska’s margin is with a young offense. Raiola has already worn his share of hits this season, and the ankle tweak looked like the accumulation moment coaches worry about. The immediate concern is short-term availability as the Big Ten race stretches into November.