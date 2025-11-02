Florida State football coach Mike Norvell has been under fire this season, following another disappointing campaign. While many Florida State fans want Norvell fired, it appears the head coach is keeping his job….for now. Florida State got a big win on Saturday over Wake Forest, cooling down Norvell's seat a bit.

“The Seminoles responded with a 42-7 blowout win, two weeks after a devastating loss at Stanford. After that loss on the West Coast, boosters were pushing for a coaching change. Saturday night’s win will now push those conversations to the end of the season,” On3's Pete Nakos reported.

Florida State started the 2025 season with a huge upset win over Alabama, helping Norvell's case that he should remain as head coach. The Seminoles though have struggled in ACC play since then. Florida State is 4-4 overall this year.

Norvell is coming off a disastrous 2024 season, that saw him win just two games.

Florida State got a big win over Wake Forest on Saturday

The Seminoles rolled up 421 total yards of offense to defeat the Demon Deacons. Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw for 271 passing yards in the game, with a touchdown pass.

It appears the wins need to keep coming for Norvell. Florida State football is now just 1-4 in the conference.

“If FSU can run the table and finish 8-4, it could be enough for the head coach to return. One source close to the situation said the win “doesn’t change anything” regarding Norvell’s future,” Nakos added.

Norvell was proud of his team, after their big win over Wake Forest.

“I thought they played together,” Norvell said postgame, per the Tallahassee Democrat. “Guys responding to different situations We just went out and got better. It was a tough stretch there. … I am really proud of them.”

Norvell’s buyout is still north of $50 million, On3 reported. Time will tell if the head coach is able to keep his job. A large number of other power 4 schools, including Florida and Penn State, are looking for new head coaches for 2026.