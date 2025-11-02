Texas football got a big win over Vanderbilt this week, defeating them 34-31. After a slow start to the season, it looks like Texas is finding its footing, more specifically, Arch Manning. The quarterback had a big game, finishing 25-of-33 for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Last week, Manning suffered a concussion in overtime last week against Mississippi State, but he was able to suit up for this game.

When asked about his strong play throughout the game, Manning had a joke for everyone.

“Maybe the concussion helped,” Manning said via ESPN's Dave Wilson.

Manning was locked in from the start of the game, where he hit Ryan Wingo for a 75-yard touchdown. He became the first player in Texas history with 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and complete 75% of his passes against a top-10 team.

Even under pressure, Manning shone. He was blitzed on 10 of his 34 dropbacks and finished 8-of-10 for 145 yards with all three touchdowns coming against five or more pass rushers.

“This was the best protection [Manning has] gotten all year,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I thought Arch, to his credit, helped them. He did some things in protection to pick some things up to allow us to throw it down the field, but it allowed him to get through reads.”

Sarkisian noted that his quarterback has improved from the beginning of the season to now.

“I do think he's grown up,” Sarkisian said. “He just looks so much more mature. He looks so much more poised. He looks so much more confident, and he's got a lot more trust in those guys around him.”

Texas is on a roll, and they're starting to play like the team expected to see when the season started. There is still time for them to make up ground, and Manning will have to continue to play at this level.