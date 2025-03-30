Deion Sanders draws much attention to Colorado football, whether intentional or not. Someone who took an interest was CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Although Colorado football has landed top recruits, Gardner-Johnson doesn't see the program succeeding. He shared more of his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

“Love Coach Prime, but the coaches ain’t showing us his technique tape in film room during the week,” the post reads. “As many of us love Coach Prime, but these coaches are going off what’s going on today!

“Ball has changed this ERA of ball has tons of great corners, and the OG Era has tons of great corners.”

Gardner-Johnson has never been afraid to share his opinion. However, Sanders's impact on the game cannot be understated or undervalued. For instance, the top recruit in the country, Travis Hunter, flipped from Florida State to Jackson State.

The latter is an HBCU, and Hunter dominated there. When Sanders took the Colorado football job, Hunter followed him. Although the latter is talented on his own, hearing Sanders's advice likely helped.

As a result, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He became the first defensive back to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997.

CJ Gardner-Johnson doesn't get Colorado football, HC Deion Sanders

While Gardner-Johnson is taking jabs, the proof is in the pudding. After a rough first season, Colorado football had a complete 180. They were one game away from reaching the Big 12 championship.

Despite losing to Kansas in the final weeks, it felt like a successful season. Something was brewing in Boulder that wasn't there before. However, the Alamo Bowl told a different story.

The Buffaloes were stomped by another Big 12, the BYU Cougars. The latter was also in contention for the Big 12 championship game, before Arizona State snuffed those dreams away.

Either way, Colorado football is continuing to make progress in a competitive Big 12. They landed a five-star recruit, quarterback Julian Lewis.

Simultaneously, they also secured Kaidon Salter from Liberty, via the transfer portal. The latter will likely start, barring any injuries.

At the end of the day, Sanders's coaching style might have people turning their heads. An older head coach might be set in his way. However, his Hall of Fame and elite playing status has players likely to listen.

Still, it has produced wins. With an elite coaching staff, the Buffaloes are ready to make that next leap into star territory. Furthermore, Sanders will keep his style, even if guys like Gardner-Johnson aren't the biggest fans.