As Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders got on his players and coaches before the matchup against BYU, there are fans wondering what his thoughts were on the eventual 24-21 loss on Saturday. With the Colorado football team going through quarterback changes, it was Kaidon Salter on Saturday, but Sanders would call out the whole team after the close loss.

It's important to note that Sanders didn't seem to be agitated after the loss to the Cougars, as per his words, though he would mention how he was “upset with a few things,” according to USA Today. Sanders would describe the defeat as “awkward,” since he felt there was more talent on the Buffaloes, expressing that there wasn't “consistency at all positions.”

“I can’t say I’m highly upset,” Sanders said. “I’m upset with a few things. But sometimes when it seems like you had more talent, but you didn’t quite win the game, it makes it feel somewhat awkward. We had opportunities, a tremendous amount of opportunities, but nevertheless, we didn’t cash in on it. And sometimes it felt like the moment was just too big for some of our athletes. And they gotta do something about that.”

“I don’t want to single anyone out, but we got to get consistency at all positions,” Sanders continued. “When we get that, you’re gonna see the continuation of what you saw early on in the game.”

Colorado football's Deion Sanders on not making excuses for anyone

As the Colorado football team was at home in front of the student crowd, the program would come out to a 14-3 lead after the first quarter, putting them in the driver's seat to get a win over a ranked team in No. 25 BYU. However, the Cougars would stay chipping away while the Buffaloes stifled, as with a schedule coming up filled with big games, Sanders says he isn't making excuses for the players, himself, or the coaching staff.

“We can try, but they gotta step up,” Sanders said of the players. “I’m not gonna make excuses for them. They gotta step up. They gotta step up. I don’t know what else I can say about it.”

“We gotta do better as a staff, as a team, and I gotta do better,” Sanders continued.

At any rate, the Buffaloes are 2-3 as they look to get back in the win column against No. 24 TCU next Saturday.