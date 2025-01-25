When news broke that the Dallas Cowboys had officially hired Brian Schottenheimer, it caused a plethora of heated reactions from around the NFL world.

Why did the Cowboys sign a head coach that seemingly only they liked? Was it so he could be a “Jerry Jones puppet,” as Chase Daniel suggested? Or did the team simply have no plan after parting ways with Mike McCarthy, with seemingly slapdash interviews with the likes of Kellen Moore failing to clear the owner's standards for one reason or another?

Did the Cowboys have a plan, and, more importantly, was it any good? Well, in an appearance on The Herd just before the news broke – which he then shared on social media – Jordan Schultz broke down to Colin Cowherd why Schottenheimer was such an attractive coaching target for the Cowboys, which, as it turns out, had less to do with the Cs and Os, and more to do with the yes's and no's Jones would be hearing from the man calling the shots for his organization moving forward.

“He's someone around the league who is viewed as someone who acquiesces to Jerry Jones. Now, Mike McCarthy, I believe, Jerry Jones really believed, wanted to stay, and he would be able to retain him. Jerry got very behind in the process, did not preemptively reach out to new coaches, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, reaching out to the Lions, he did not do that. He became way behind and as a result, not only does he not get a top-tier head coach, but he has no plan of how to opporate moving forward. The Cowboys have no plan and this is what happens when you just wing it,” Schultz said on The Herd.

“Jerry wants full control, and that's why he's operating right now as a lone wolf.I keep using that term because it's very important to understand. This is not a collaborative approach; this is not a Detroit or a Jets even looking for a new system: this is Jerry Jones saying, ‘My way or the highway,' and that's why it's probably going to be Brian Schottenheimer.”

Probably going to be Brian Schottenheimer it was, with the Cowboys locking up their new head coach to ensure the continuity of their current system, and Jones' unquestioned control of all things football continues into the future. Is this the correct call? Fans certainly don't think so, as social media is loaded with upset Dallas fans in between their angry messages about Juan Soto signing with the New York Mets and posts about getting a proper center to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA. But hey, the team is already looking to hire Matt Eberflus as their head defensive coordinator, and the train seems to be rolling head first whether the team's supporters like it or not.