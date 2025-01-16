If the Colorado football team is not already in panic mode, they will be soon. As Deion Sanders continues to be linked to Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys, rumors of ‘Coach Prime' becoming the team's next head coach have only strengthened over time.

Sanders has reportedly taken a strong interest in the job and would “almost certainly accept” an offer from Jones, per Ed Werder of WFAA, a Dallas-based ABC affiliate. Werder also adds that Jones likes the idea of Sanders as Mike McCarthy's successor, suggesting an offer could be near.

“Regarding Deion Sanders: I'm being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it, and that Jones is enamored with the idea,” Werder tweeted.

Before joining WFAA, Werder was with ESPN for roughly 20 years. He is currently one of the most trusted Cowboys insiders in the Dallas area.

Sanders just completed his second season with Colorado, one that ended with a loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl. His 9-4 record with the team was the school's best since the 2016 season.

This is a developing story.