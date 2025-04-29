Shedeur Sanders falling to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns wasn't something many saw coming in the NFL Draft. That's likely true for the former Colorado Buffaloes star, along with his father Deion Sanders. Former NFL star Chris Long weighs in on how he believes the young quarterback was misvalued ahead of the draft.

In the latest episode of the “Green Light” podcast with Chris Long, the former defensive lineman explains how he thinks Deion Sanders completely missed the mark on valuing his son, Shedeur Sanders. Long goes on to claim that one of the most difficult things in life to do is to value yourself, and the Sanders family likely received a taste of reality during the draft.

“You know what the hardest thing in life is, honestly, for anybody, and I think if anybody can have this one thing, they'd be better off, and it's also the hardest thing to get, is an accurate assessment of who you really are. Like who are you, what is your value, what is your market value, what do people think of you, what is your reputation truly? When you're not in the room, what do people have to say about you?

“It's even harder around draft time when you're a player, and I think Prime had a blind spot. He's done a lot right, and I think he had a blind spot… I know it's all coming from a place of trying to protect your son, but when you say hey, he'll only play in city ‘X,' or city ‘Y' or for teams I might be able to coach, that stuff matters.”

Long also goes on to claim that Deion and Shedeur Sanders had virtually no leverage to stand on. That would be especially true if teams around the league, potentially including the Browns, just did not view the Colorado quarterback as a Top 10 option at the position in the draft.

“If truth number one in this conversation is that Shedeur Sanders is not thought of as universally being a top ten quarterback, even in a down year for quarterbacks, then leverage is out the window.”

Shedeur Sanders played two years at Colorado after transferring from Jackson State. During his final season with the Buffaloes, the Heisman Trophy runner-up recorded 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while recording an impressive 74.0% completion percentage. His 4,134 passing yards led the Big 12 Conference while his 74.0% completion percentage was he highest in the FBS.