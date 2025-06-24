Colorado football coach Deion Sanders continues to build his roster. The Buffaloes got a big recruiting win on Tuesday, as the team picked up the pledge of cornerback Preston Ashley. Ashley is a four-star player, per On3, who had offers from Florida and Florida State.

“If u wanna be da best you gotta get coach by the best. We coming,” Ashley posted on social media, per the outlet.

The cornerback had a lot of interest from SEC programs. A Mississippi native, Ashley had an offer from Ole Miss. Auburn was also involved and had sent him an offer.

In the end, Ashley chooses to go to the Big 12 and play for Coach Sanders. He joins a Colorado recruiting class in 2026 that already has two other players. Ashley is currently the highest-ranked prospect in the 2026 class for Colorado.

Colorado football hopes to win the Big 12 in 2025

Coach Sanders' program has a lot to replace this season. Colorado football lost their starting quarterback in Shedeur Sanders, as well as two-way star Travis Hunter. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy last season, and was selected second overall in this year's NFL Draft. Shilo Sanders is also gone from the secondary, as are others.

While that is certainly a lot to replace, there is some help on the horizon. Colorado has a new young quarterback in Julian Lewis, who helped train some with Shedeur Sanders last year. Lewis was a huge recruiting coup for the Buffaloes, as he had originally intended to go to USC. He is likely the team's starter at quarterback in 2025.

Colorado had a nine-win season last year, and just missed the conference championship game. This season, the Buffaloes have another tough schedule. They have conference road trips to West Virginia, Kansas State, TCU, Utah and Houston. The Buffaloes have home conference games with BYU, Iowa State, Arizona State and Arizona.

Colorado starts the 2025 season with a game against Georgia Tech, on August 29. Ashley will surely be cheering on his new team for that game.