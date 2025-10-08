Colorado football's head coach, Deion Sanders, has never been shy about letting the media know about his health problems, but that hasn't stopped him from showing up for his team. Sanders recently had a four-hour procedure for blood clots in his left leg, and on the next day, he was back at practice, according to a video on social media.

“Coach prime back at practice after having surgeries to remove blood clots from his arteries his 16th surgery in 2 years .. and people said this man was all about himself,” Dalvinthetruth wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Coach prime back at practice after having surgeries to remove blood clots from his arteries his 16th surgery in 2 years .. and people said this man was all about himself pic.twitter.com/VMqW2WfCu5 — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanders seems ready to go as Colorado is set to face Iowa State this week. After Colorado's loss to TCU, Sanders let it be known that he was still dealing with blood clots in his leg. He had to sit several times throughout the game and was walking with a limp with his left shoe off.

“Cat’s out of the bag, all right. I think I’ve got more blood clots,” Sanders said after the game. “It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy. … I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing.”

This isn't the first time that Sanders has dealt with blood clots. In 2021, he had to get two of his toes amputated because of the health issue.

Sanders also missed time on the field during the summer because of treatment for bladder cancer, where he had to undergo 14 surgeries. It's good news that Sanders is back on the field with his team, and the hope is that he doesn't have to deal with any more health-related issues for the rest of the season.

Colorado is currently 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in the conference, and they're looking to step things up, but they'll need their head coach on the sideline to do so.