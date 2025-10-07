Colorado football coach Deion Sanders recently revealed he is dealing with medical issues once again. Following a loss to TCU, Sanders told reporters he thought he had blood clots in his leg again. Now, Sanders is revealing more information about his medical issue.

Sanders is undergoing a four-hour procedure Tuesday to remove the blood clots from his leg, per On3. The Colorado coach is expected back on the field Wednesday, for team practice.

“I am having a procedure today,” Sanders said Tuesday, per Buffalo Stampede. “Prayerfully I’ll be right back at practice tomorrow. It is what it is. Found what we found. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a team of wonderful trainers here. It has nothing to do with me working at the level and competing … it is hereditary. It is what it is. I trust God with all my heart.”

Sanders was treated for bladder cancer this past offseason. He is cleared of the cancer, but blood clots appear to be hampering him once again.

Colorado football is 2-4 on the season.

Colorado football has had a frustrating season

Colorado is tied for last in the Big 12 conference standings this season. The Buffaloes are 0-3 in conference play. The team's only victories this year are over Wyoming and Delaware.

The squad has had to replace a lot of talent, who left after the 2024 season. That includes two of Coach Sanders' sons, in Shedeur and Shilo. Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is also gone, and doing amazing things in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It has been difficult for Colorado to replace them. The team is dangerously close to their second losing season in just three years under Sanders. Sanders has helped guide Colorado in their transition from the Pac-12 conference to the Big 12.

With the Sanders brothers and Hunter, Colorado football posted a nine win season in 2024. It was one of the best years in the history of the program. Buffaloes fans had hoped for continued success in the 2025 campaign.

Colorado next plays Iowa State on Saturday. Iowa State is trying to recover from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Cincinnati.