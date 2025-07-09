Deion Sanders dropped a closet new spin of his 1994 song “Must Be the Money.” Except this version saw the Colorado football coach call out the media without turning to rap lyrics. He called out a double standard involving NIL and how Texas Tech is turning to money.

Sanders rose as the most verbose coach at the annual Big 12 media days Wednesday. “Coach Prime” got asked about his personal take of how the Red Raiders have dished money out in landing high-profile portal transfers and recruits. More notable five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, who had NIL at the forefront of his stunning commitment.

The third-year CU coach started by delivering effusive praise for TTU head coach Joey McGuire.

“Joey got some money! Spending that money! I love it!” Sanders began.

But then blasted the media for past criticism of Sanders' handling of NIL and the portal.

“Once upon a time you guys were talking junk about me going into that portal. Now when everybody go into the portal, it's OK. It's cool when they do it. But it's a problem when I do it. Ain't that a rap song?” Sanders stated.

Deion Sanders and Colorado have been hyper-aggressive in the transfer portal. I asked for his thoughts on what #TexasTech and his good friend Joey McGuire have done in the portal. His response was perfect: pic.twitter.com/ZTughDlaB4 — Jarrett Ramirez (@JarrettDRamirez) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sanders still thinks highly of McGuire. Including the Red Raiders head coach calling out his own fans for throwing tortillas at Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders sends 1 playful plea to Texas Tech to help Colorado

Sanders wasn't through with speaking highly of McGuire and the Red Raiders' NIL tactics. Even sending a playful plea to the TTU head coach.

“Can you send a few more dollars to us so we can get some of those players too?” Sanders asked, smiling.

The Buffaloes' Big 12 rival has exploded on the college football recruiting trail. Texas Tech ranks second among Big 12 teams for the 2026 class and features 18 verbal commits. Ojo rises as the highest ranked recruit. The Red Raiders are also currently 27th nationally among recruiting classes.

Colorado and Sanders, meanwhile, have underwhelmed for the '26 class. Ranking dead last among teams in the conference and 97th nationally. The Buffaloes, however, landed former Florida State offensive tackle commit Xavier Payne Monday. That move sparked a congratulatory reaction from hip-hop legend and Sanders' friend Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell — who coaches Payne at Edison High in Miami.