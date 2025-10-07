The 2025 Colorado football team has been struggling this season. They have only won two games and lost four. The struggles are significant, despite some improvements, and they follow a season in which the Buffaloes played well, thanks in large part to Shedeur Sanders at quarterback and Travis Hunter everywhere else. Deion Sanders is clearly happy for his son, but he did not like being asked about it recently.

The biggest news in the NFL after Week 5 was that the Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. This opens up Cleveland's roster even more, with Dillon Gabriel as the starter and Shedeur Sanders as the backup. However, when someone asked Deion Sanders about it at his Tuesday press conference, he said he did not care.

“Yeah, I got that text during practice,” Sanders said at Tuesday's news conference in Boulder. “I don’t care. I don’t care about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes. I do love Shedeur Sanders, though. Believe that. I care about him. The rest of that mess, I don’t, OK?”

The Browns' move suggests they are all in on going with their rookie quarterbacks, specifically Dillon Gabriel. However, it also signals that Shedeur Sanders is one step closer to taking a snap in the NFL, which is why Deion Sanders was asked about it.

“I’m a coach trying to win, just like they’re trying to win games,” said Sanders, whose team is 2-4 and faces Iowa State on Saturday at home. “But I couldn't care less about who they traded.”

Sanders deferred to a friend who was at the news conference in Boulder: former Bengals cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones.

“As a Bengals fan, I like the trade,” Jones responded.

“He went to the Bengals?” Sanders asked. “I didn’t know that. Oh my God. Bengals ain’t no joke, ain’t they? They are trying to win.”

Deion Sanders is also dealing with many issues personally. He is dealing with blood clots in his leg once again, but he should be able to be back on the sideline quickly and not miss much time at all.