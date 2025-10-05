Deion Sanders has never been one to hold back his opinions, and his latest remarks reflect his frustration with how Colorado football’s season has unraveled.

The Buffaloes have stumbled to a 2-4 record midway through the 2025 campaign, with inconsistency and turnovers overshadowing flashes of promise.

At the same time, Sanders has voiced strong criticism of a new Big 12 policy he believes is undermining the spirit of the game.

Speaking on his weekly coaches show, Sanders blasted the conference’s mandatory injury report system, claiming it caters more to gambling interests than to transparency.

“You’ve got to fill it out because it’s part of, I think, gambling in college football,” Sanders said, via Alex Byington of On3.

“That’s what it’s all about. I hate that we have to fill it out so people can bet on our games. But you’ve got some guys banged up, and you have to put them on the list. A lot of them are going to play, some won’t. But you never compare, because you don’t know how important that guy is on their team or ours.”

As the Buffaloes prepared to face TCU in Week 6, Sanders submitted a report that listed 27 players with various injuries, including starting quarterback Kaidon Salter, who was deemed probable.

Sanders insisted that Colorado is honest with its reporting, saying, “If it’s not right, they’re going to hang us and crucify us. But we’re forthright with that. It’s a testament to the depth we’ve built here.”

That honesty didn’t make the 35-21 loss to TCU any easier. Sanders said he believed his team was still superior despite falling by two scores, according to On3.

“It’s frustrating because I’m seeing what you see,” Sanders said after the game. “No disrespect to TCU — they’re well-coached — but I feel like we’re the better team. Felt like that last week, the week before, but yet we’re still in this situation.”

Turnovers once again doomed Colorado, with Salter throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble. Statistically, the Buffaloes nearly matched TCU in yardage and third-down efficiency but couldn’t overcome their mistakes.

The loss marked their third straight in Big 12 play and underscored how difficult replacing stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter has been.

Adding to the adversity, Sanders revealed he’s dealing with new health concerns. “Cat’s out of the bag — I think I’ve got more blood clots,” he said. “I’m hurting like crazy. I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing.”

Between health battles and mounting losses, Sanders faces a steep climb to turn Colorado’s season around. The Buffaloes return home next week to face Iowa State, still searching for the breakthrough performance their coach believes they’re capable of.