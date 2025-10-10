The 2025 Colorado football season has been awful so far. The Buffaloes are 2-4, and it has been a bad start to the season. The Buffaloes struggle to find consistency despite Deion Sanders saying they have looked better recently. The microscope is already on Colorado due to Deion Sanders, but the spotlight is fading because the Buffaloes have been struggling.

Safety Terrance Love, one of the bigger names the Buffaloes brought in for the transfer portal, is off the team just over a month into the 2025 season. Brian Howell of Buffzone and the Boulder Daily Camera was the first to report the news. The news is unsurprising since he has not appeared in a game since the season opener on August 29th.

“Safety Terrance Love, who transferred to Colorado from Auburn this summer, is no longer on the Buffaloes’ roster,” Howell posted on X. “He played in the opener, but had been out since then.”

Despite appearing in Colorado's season opener against Georgia Tech, he did not record a single stat, and the Buffaloes lost 27-20. He was then on the injury report, listed as out for the following game against Delaware, with no news or appearances since for the junior safety.

Terrance Love spent his first two seasons in college at Auburn. He appeared in 22 games at Auburn, posting seven tackles and one deflection in the secondary. That’s after committing as a four-star in the 2023 recruiting class as an Atlanta, Georgia native. He was getting interest from other top programs like Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, to name a few.

After two seasons on the plains at Auburn, Love put his name in the transfer portal and decided to transfer to Colorado and play for Deion Sanders. Now, after six games, Terrance Love has already left Colorado. It is unknown what caused Love to go or if he was dismissed, but after being one of the final additions that Colorado brought in during the spring transfer period, he is just as quickly no longer on the team.

Colorado has a massive game against Iowa State on Saturday, with the Cyclones visiting Boulder. The team should be ready, especially with Deion Sanders back from his blood clot procedure.