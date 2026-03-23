While the college football season for 2026 does not start until August, USC is already working towards making sure it has success on the field in 2027 and 2028 as well. The Trojans have already landed some solid players for the 2027 class, and head coach Lincoln Riley has also been working on building his 2028 class as well.

Now, one of those targets for the class of 2028 may be joining the Trojans sooner than expected, according to Cory Pappas of Sports Illustrated.

Class of 2028 safety Pole Moala is seeking to reclassify to the 2027 class. He is currently the fourth rated saftey in the class of 2028 according to 247Sports.

“There’s been an update that they’re still trying to get my classes figured out for the summer, but for the most part I’ll be reclassifying to the 2027 class by next week,” Moala said about changing classes to move to the class of 2027. “Everything is moving faster now so it’s pretty exciting so I just have to work harder because this will now be my senior year.”

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USC offered Moala back in January of 2025. He also has offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Texas, Ohio State, and Oregon. His recruiting profile is also one of a top-quality player, per Greg Biggins of 247Sports.

“One of the best all-around safeties in the national ’28 class,” Biggins wrote. Ballhawk in the secondary who shows plenty of range and high-level football instincts. Physical in run support, capable of playing in the box and blowing up the run game. The frame, toughness and athleticism all check out and Moala is a high ceiling player who will be recruited at the national level.”

USC currently has the 13th-rated class in the 2027 cycle, and another signature of a player of this quality will certainly raise those rankings.