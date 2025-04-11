Shedeur Sanders does not care what Micah Parsons or any other player has to say about his play style. After his pro day workout sparked Civil War among players on social media, the Colorado quarterback brushed aside criticism about his tendency to pat the ball before releasing it.

Parsons was one of the main critiques of Sanders' ball-pat tendency, saying it is the “difference between a sack or a throw away” on social media. The 2025 NFL Draft prospect gave no thought to the criticism, saying he can never fully satisfy everyone.

“I think me patting the ball got me to the position I am now,” Sanders said on the ‘Up & Adams Show.' “I don't see what's wrong… They always move the goalposts with me, so mentally, you gotta be tough with everything. You can't seek validation or happiness from outside people. You gotta find that within yourself and not really care what nobody else is saying.”

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco was the first player to bring the issue to light after finding a clip of Sanders' workout on X, formerly Twitter, claiming the tick will come with interception issues. In an indirect response, New York Giants wideout Darius Slayton defended Sanders by pointing out all the great quarterbacks who also pat the ball.

From there, Parsons intervened by taking a shot at Slayton, but fans quickly realized how many veterans had no issues with a ball pat in their throwing motions. However, despite the high number of quarterbacks who also have a ball-pat tendency, Parsons took issue with Slayton and others “comparing” Sanders to Tom Brady.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders falling in draft boards

Ball pat or not, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock appears to be falling as the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer. Once in the discussion to go No. 1 overall, betting odds now suggest the Colorado quarterback will not hear his name called until the back end of the top 10.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants were both in the Sanders conversation at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, but both appear to be trending in another direction. The Giants signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, suggesting they will address another position in the draft. The Browns subsequently signed veteran Joe Flacco, potentially indicating a similar fate.

Betting odds suggest Sanders will go to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. The Saints are the favorites to take Sanders at +270, according to Fanduel Sportsbook.