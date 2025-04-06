The Dallas Cowboys want to improve this offseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Dallas struggled in 2024 because of injuries to key players like Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott. Parsons recently got involved in a social media dispute over one QB in the 2025 draft class.

Jaguars safety Andre Cisco started a firestorm on social media after critiquing Shedeur Sanders' tendency to pat the ball before throwing.

“Boy better stop patting that ball, we breakin onnat earlyyy,” Cisco posted on Friday night.

Cisco is suggesting that Sanders' tendency to pat the ball is predictable. As a result, NFL defenses will be able to key in on that and potentially break up his pass or get an interception.

However, Giants WR Darius Slayton disagrees.

Slayton fired back in defense of Sanders, suggesting that patting the ball is not some kind of dealbreaker for NFL quarterbacks.

“There’s these large fellows called lineman who are in between line of sight so if a QB isn’t 6’4-6’5+ you lose them behind the OL all the time so if i can’t see the QB throw it to me how in the Flying Dutchman is a DB gonna see him pat it BEFORE he throws it,” Slayton replied on social media.

This comment drew Micah Parsons into the conversation.

“You realize [a pat] on the ball can be difference between a sack or a throw away/completion?” Parsons fired back at Slayton.

Parsons is suggesting that patting the ball can be a problem if it keeps Sanders in the pocket longer than normal.

Micah Parsons hit with ‘out there' critique amid Cowboys contract talks

Micah Parsons is due a monster contract extension sometime in the next year. Many Cowboys fans are hopeful it will happen this offseason.

The Athletic's Mike Sando shared an interesting comment about a potential Parsons extension on Thursday. Sando shared a quote from one NFL executive who suggested that the Cowboys may view Parsons as too expensive to extend.

“If you wait out Jerry (Jones), he will pay,” an exec said via Sando. “But there are people who think Parsons is ‘out there’ a little bit and might not be worth paying at the highest level, so it will be interesting to see where Dallas falls on that.”

The Cowboys have not historically cared about paying more money for a star player at a premium position. As a result, the Cowboys may value Parsons higher than other NFL teams.

Either way, Parsons will certainly have a strong market if he does not agree to a contract with the Cowboys. He will get his large pay day one way or another.

Cowboys fans are simply hopeful it happens in Dallas.