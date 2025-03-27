The Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward battle for the No. 1 pick has been the talk of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado football star made a statement as one of the top quarterbacks in the country.

The son of Deion Sanders showed how great of a quarterback he is. As a result, he secured a private workout with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns. This was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Titans will attend a private workout for potential No. 1 pick Cam Ward tomorrow, sources say, after Ward worked out for the #Browns yesterday — his only two. Meanwhile, #Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has workouts for the #Titans and #Browns in the days following his Pro Day. pic.twitter.com/MBbg1TkmLp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The report doesn't come as much of a surprise. Cleveland needs a quarterback after Deshaun Watson suffered a major setback with his Achilles injury. On the flip side, the Titans are looking for their next quarterback.

With the Will Levis experimenting not going to plan, the Colorado football star could be the top option. Still, there are some concerns. People feel that he isn't an excellent athlete, or that he doesn't excel at one particular thing.

On the contrary, Ward has an exceptional deep ball and is a solid athlete. There is more potential with Ward but a higher floor with Sanders. People will know what they are getting with the latter.

Colorado football's Shedeur Sanders will impress in workouts

Throughout the offseason, the debate between Sanders and Ward has been at an all-time high. However, teams like the Browns and even the New York Giants are poised to get him.

While those teams don't have the No. 1 pick, they will be willing to trade up or do whatever is necessary to get Sanders. At the end of the day, the debate will live on.

Funny enough, Stephen A Smith debated between Sanders and Ward about who was better. No matter what, the debate will live on until the NFL Draft.

Still, the comparisons will continue to live on until they get selected. The Titans and Browns will have their fair shot to compare the two quarterbacks.

Evaluators have discerned the two stars and said who is better in specific areas. For instance, Ward is better with the long ball and a more dynamic player.

On the flip side, Sanders is more of an accurate thrower and had one of the highest completion percentages in the sport. Either way, Sanders's time with the two franchises will put a stamp on the quarterback battle.

Or it won't. It could make matters more difficult regarding who to select with the first and second overall picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.