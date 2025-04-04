While Travis Hunter has been compared to Shohei Ohtani for his dual-threat game, the Colorado football star made a huge announcement for his Pro Day.

After Hunter wasn't likely to work out at his Pro Day, James Palmer said on X (formerly Twitter) that Hunter would run routes. This is huge, considering there are debates about what position he should play in the NFL.

Some have said he should stick to just a wide receiver or just a defensive back. However, the Colorado football star has said that he wants to play both.

Some general managers have agreed, but some believe that one side of the ball will be best. Either way, he will be a major story for plenty of people to see.

Despite New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll not attending Hunter's Pro Day, plenty of other teams will be interested. He's been the clear defensive back/wide receiver to be taken first off of the board.

Hunter's declaration could have more eyes on him, and even move him up on draft boards. After all, he did win the Heisman Trophy and was the first defensive back to do so since Charles Woodson in 1997.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter is a part of Pro Day

Despite the accolades and accomplishments, Hunter still wants to solidify his standing. In the NFL Combine, teams raved about Hunter's character and charisma.

Even with his talent, teams might want to select him based on his character alone. That is impressive, considering his accomplishments.

In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, there are more achievements. For example, Hunter led the Big 12 in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

This is all while playing the defensive back position. While his interception numbers don't stand out, his is a lockdown. He completely shut down one side of the field.

Not to mention, Hunter almost played 100% of the snaps every game. It goes to show his elite conditioning and how great of shape he is in.

Either way, this will be another test for the Colorado football star to showcase his worth. After all, Hunter sees merit in being the No. 1 pick.

If that were the case, it could shake up the NFL world. Still, the talent, character, and work ethic are too hard to deny. The Heisman Trophy winner will make general managers and front office lives difficult if he shows out positively.

At the end of the day, Hunter could put on another impressive performance for the world to see heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.