The Colorado football program is holding its pro day on Friday, which has big implications for the New York Giants as it pertains to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will be doing drills. However, Giants head coach Brian Daboll will not be in attendance.

Daboll said he will not attend Colorado's pro day, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He also did not attend Miami's pro day, featuring likely No. 1 pick Cam Ward, last week. Daboll said he prefers private workouts, especially for quarterbacks, which is especially notable given the Giants' clear need at the position.

Sanders has been a logical fit for the Giants at the No. 3 pick all offseason, but there has been a sense that the organization will not force it if they do not believe in him being a franchise quarterback, especially given general manager Joe Schoen's comments this week. This gives credence to the idea that the Giants might draft Hunter over Sanders with the No. 3 pick, despite the desperate need for a long-term solution at the quarterback position.

At the very least, we know that the Giants will not finalize their stance on Sanders, or other quarterbacks in this draft class, until after workouts are held. Presumably, Hunter will have a visit with the Giants as well.

As things currently stand, it seems like Ward will go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, with the Cleveland Browns seemingly leaning toward picking Abdul Carter at No. 2, although that is more up in the air. If that scenario plays out, the Giants could be deciding between the two Colorado stars. With Daboll not attending Colorado's pro day on Friday, it will be interesting to see who from the Giants organization attends the event to see Sanders and Hunter perform drills.