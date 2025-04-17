One thing is for certain: Colorado football star Travis Hunter knows where he stands. After Hunter thinks of himself as the No. 1 pick, people have doubted his ability on both sides of the ball.

However, he doubled down on his assessment of his skills.

“I’m not going to let anybody tell me that I can’t do something that I’ve already done,” he says via Pat Forde of SI.

“It’s a blessing to have people debate about me, but it doesn’t change anything that I’m going to do,” Hunter says. “People are only talking about me because my name is hot, so they don’t know where I came from, don’t know where I grew up. They don’t understand my story. I just let people talk.”

His body of work speaks for itself. For starters, Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy. He had a remarkable performance on both sides of the ball. Funny enough, he led the Big 12 in receptions and receiving touchdowns, all while playing defensive back.

He also became the first defensive back to win the award since Charles Woodson in 1997. Besides that, plenty of scouts and general managers have been impressed with his character and demeanor.

Having a guy who is both a workhorse and a joy to be around is unheard of.

Colorado football's Travis Hunter doubles down.

Not to mention, Hunter has been the center of the NFL Draft discussion. He could be the best player at either position. For Hunter to play both of them, though, presents a unique perspective.

Plenty of analysts and even former players have expressed their desire for Hunter to play only one position. However, he remains firm in his foundation of playing both defensive back and wide receiver.

No matter what, he is likely to be the first position player to be taken off the board. He'll be the top wide receiver or defensive back taken.

Any team that takes him could have a generational player on their hands.

Regardless of what happens, the former Colorado football star made history and will continue to do so in the NFL.