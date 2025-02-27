Colorado football star Travis Hunter said that he will not be participating in any cornerback or wide receiver drills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week, and he will wait until his Pro Day, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Hunter joins his Colorado teammate, Shedeur Sanders, in not participating in drills at the NFL Combine this week. Both will work out at Colorado's pro day. Hunter specifically said that he plans on doing drills at both cornerback and wide receiver, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Hunter did say he hopes to play full-time on both sides of the ball in the NFL.

There is skepticism among many that Travis Hunter will be able to handle cornerback and wide receiver full-time at the NFL level. Some believe that he should stick to one side and prioritize that, while others think he could play full-time on one side and part-time on the other.

Although there is some division on what Hunter's role in the NFL would be, but there is essentially no division on his ability as a player. Many believe that he is both the No. 1 corner and the No. 1 receiver in the draft, a true unique talent. The answer on Hunter's role seemingly depends on the team, so it will be interesting to see how the destination he goes to impacts what he will do in the league in year one.

Regardless of where Hunter goes in the 2025 NFL Draft, he is a unique talent who did unprecedented things at the college level to earn the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter's destination is up in the air due to the presence of Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is viewed as a possible No. 1 pick, as well as the quarterbacks in Sanders and Cam Ward. We could have more of a clear picture of what will happen in the coming weeks.