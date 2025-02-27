With the 2025 pre-draft NFL Combine officially underway, Travis Hunter has yet to declare his position and prefers to keep it that way. While the Colorado football star will workout at the Combine as a cornerback, he continues to see himself as the first player to play both ways in the NFL.

Hunter, who still appears under both cornerback and receiver on the Combine players list, insisted he will play both positions for whichever team takes him in the 2025 NFL Draft. He refuses to be deterred by critics and skeptical scouts, saying he is “just different” from any previous prospect.

“It's still up in the air,” Hunter said, via SportsNet New York. “They say nobody has ever [played both positions full-time] for real the way I do it, but I tell them, ‘I'm just different. I'm a different person.'”

Hunter is widely expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his lack of a definitive position continues to pose questions. The teams with the first two picks of the draft — the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns — reported conflicting views of Hunter's natural position, which is all that needs to be said on the situation.

Hunter notably played both positions in college. He led Colorado in receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and interceptions as a junior in 2024.

While several previous draft prospects, most notably Charles Woodson, played both ways in college, none have ever successfully done it in the NFL. Woodson received a handful of trick play packages in his first three years with the Oakland Raiders and returned punts for most of his career but spent the majority of his time as a traditional cornerback.

Mock drafts inconsistent on Colorado football prospect Travis Hunter

With his position-less approach, NFL mock drafts refuse to agree on a consensus landing spot. Hunter's predicted landing spot ranges anywhere from No. 1 overall — where Pro Football Focus has him — to late in the top 10, CBS Sports' prediction. Where he ends up hearing his name called will likely depend on the various opinions teams have on his position.

Regardless, the one consensus appears to be on Hunter as a top-10 prospect. His Combine and Pro Day results will likely have a big impact on his outlook, as NFL teams will care more about his fundamentals and technique than statistical production at Colorado.

If the Titans take a shot on Hunter at No. 1, he will be the third Heisman Trophy winner of the past four years to become the first overall selection.