It appears Travis Hunter has the potential for immediate standout ability in the NFL. And the Titans have been urged to give him a close look at No. 1 overall. Also, here is how NFL teams view Hunter’s primary position after his two-way dominance at Colorado, according to espn.com.

“Travis Hunter (Colorado) will likely be a top-three pick,” Matt Miller wrote. “But teams are divided on his primary NFL position after he played wide receiver and cornerback in college. Many evaluators prefer him at cornerback, with receiver being a secondary position. And Hunter is listed as a corner at the combine. If he's classified as a defensive player, it would greatly diminish the top-end strength of the receiver class.”

Regardless, some fortunate NFL team should get quite a player in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Colorado DB Travis Hunter can do it all

There’s little doubt among evaluators about what Hunter can do on the football field. And he stands out even among the best of the 2025 class, according to Pro Football Network.

“Travis Hunter enters the NFL Draft as one of the best prospects in the class,” PFN wrote. “And he also profiles as one of (the) most intriguing players in recent memory since he legitimately qualifies as a top-five pick at two positions.

“He is truly a one-of-one type of NFL prospect. Hunter possesses below-average overall size and length but offers once-in-a-generation type of overall athleticism. He has rare quickness, speed, and burst that allow him to excel and win against most players he lines up against on either side of the ball.”

Wow. That’s rich. And Hunter will likely be rich pretty soon.

Colorado HC Deion Sanders says Hunter should play both

Sanders said the NFL should not limit Hunter to one side of the football, according to foxsports.com.

“He's gonna do that, or they shouldn't draft him,” Sanders said in a recent interview when asked if Hunter can play both ways in the NFL. “I'm gonna make sure of it. Don't draft him if you're not going to give him an opportunity to play on both sides of the ball.”

Hunter put together one of the most impressive seasons in the 155-year history of college football. He played nearly 1,500 snaps in 2024. No other college player ever recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions in a single season.

Sanders said NFL teams just need to turn Hunter loose on the opponent for four full quarters.

“The thing about Travis is he is so good at both positions that you have to concern yourself with allowing him to do both,” Sanders said. “And I get tired of all these people saying what he's not. You need to focus on what he is. He's the best corner going into the draft, he's the best wide receiver going into the draft. (And) he's the best football player going into the draft. And he's a great kid.”