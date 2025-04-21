The first pick in the NFL Draft seems all but decided as Cam Ward appears to be headed to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. After that, nobody knows what's going to happen. One thing that is for sure is that Colorado football star Travis Hunter won't have to wait very long to hear his name called by Roger Goodell on draft night.

Hunter is the likely selection for either the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 or the New York Giants at No. 3, with a very small chance that he falls to No. 4. Any slide outside of that would be shocking.

One of the biggest debates heading into the draft was what position Hunter will play as a pro. Will he be a wide receiver, a cornerback, or both? Ahead of the draft, Hunter made a request to Goodell when he is selected, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Once he is picked Thursday night, Colorado standout Travis Hunter wants to make sure NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces him as a cornerback and a wide receiver,” Schefter reported.

In the lead-in to the draft, Hunter threatened to quit football if the team that drafts him doesn't let him play both ways.

It will be difficult for a player on the smaller side, like Hunter is, to be a true full-time player on both sides of the ball at the NFL level. He was able to do it in college where the players were smaller and the season was shorter, but doing it year after year against NFL players will be very difficult from a wear and tear perspective.

From a talent perspective, there's no question that Hunter is more than capable of making an impact on both sides. He is arguably both the best cornerback and the best wide receiver in this draft class, so it will be fascinating to see how he is used next season for whichever team drafts him.

The most logical solution seems to be playing Hunter at cornerback full-time and having him sprinkle in on offense. However, some teams may have him do it the other way around. Regardless, the Heisman Trophy winner's position will be a storyline to monitor throughout the offseason.