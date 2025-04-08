With his professional career set to begin in a matter of weeks, Travis Hunter still believes he will be a position-less player in the NFL. The former Colorado football star and reigning Heisman Trophy winner doubled down on his belief that he will play as many snaps as possible regardless of which team takes him in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Weeks ahead of the draft, Hunter said he would play “all” of the snaps if his future team allows him to do so on ‘The SiriusXM Blitz' radio show with host Bruce Murray. When questioned about how he has time to attend all the team meetings required to play both receiver and cornerback, Hunter claimed he spends every waking hour on being a better football player and athlete.

“We kind of got 24 hours in a day,” Hunter said. “We probably sleep for about eight of those, so we probably got 16 more. All of them dedicated to football.”

"All of them if they give me the chance and opportunity to do it."@CUBuffsFootball CB/WR @TravisHunterJr on how many snaps he could play in an NFL game. 📻 https://t.co/u2cRkasH7n#NFLDraft | #GoBuffs | @SXMCollege pic.twitter.com/A7op5fmejI — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

College football and the NFL are two entirely different worlds, but Hunter has already proved he has the dedication to be a two-way star at Colorado. Hunter played over 80 percent of the Buffaloes' snaps on offense and defense, adding up to an FBS-leading 1,483 on the year. He was on the field for 84.6 percent of the total snaps from scrimmage, with no other player in Division I recording more than 56, according to the Colorado football website.

Travis Hunter projects to be highest-drafted Colorado football player since 1995

While 2025 NFL mock drafts are still all over the place, Hunter is expected to be a surefire first-round pick once April 24 finally rolls around. Some analysts have him going as high as No. 1, while others see him falling out of the top 10. However, most expect the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner to be one of the first five players taken in Green Bay.

If Hunter becomes a top-10 pick, he will be the highest-drafted Colorado football player since Michael Westbrook went fourth overall in 2010. Two years after Westbrook's draft class, offensive lineman Chris Naeole went to the New Orleans Saints at No. 10 in the 1997 NFL Draft. Since then, no former Buffalo has gone in the top 10.

Hunter's teammate, Shedeur Sanders, is also seen as a consensus top-10 pick by most. The two have a chance to be the first pair of Colorado players to both go in the top 10 since Bo Matthews and J.V. Cain were taken at No. 2 and No. 7, respectively, in 1974.