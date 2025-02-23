Former Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders has unveiled his plans for the NFL Combine, via Ian Rapoport. Sanders plans to focus on his interviews with teams at the combine to help them continue to learn about him as a person, and he plans to throw later in the offseason at his Pro Day with Colorado football.

Sanders is going to allow his four years of film to speak loudly, according to Rapoport. At Colorado's Pro Day, he will be able to throw with four draftable wide receivers.

It is not a huge surprise to see Sanders skipping out on throwing at the combine, but it does take a little bit of excitement away from the day that quarterbacks will throw. Sanders is viewed as one of the top two options at the position in the draft and is a potential top-five pick. Cam Ward from Miami is the other quarterback many believe could be worthy of a high first-round selection, and it will be interesting to see if he will throw at the combine.

Sanders does have four years on tape, as Rapoport mentioned. He played two years at Jackson State, before following his father, Deion Sanders, to play the last two years of his college career at Colorado. This past season, Shedeur Sanders was the quarterback for a Colorado team that reached a bowl game just two years after being one of the worst teams in college football.

In the draft, each of the top three teams, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, have a need at quarterback. Neither Sanders nor Ward are viewed as the caliber of prospects that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye were last year, so it is not a lock that these teams would select one with their pick. It will be interesting to see where Sanders lands come late-April. For now, he is focusing on putting together the best draft process possible.