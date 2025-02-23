The Colorado football program is expected to have several players selected during the 2025 NFL Draft. QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way superstar Travis Hunter will headline that group, with both likely to be selected during the first round.

Sanders recently received some sage advice from Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II. Surtain has already been through the NFL draft process and told Sanders how he can thrive in that environment.

“Just cancel out all the noise,” Surtain said via TMZ Sports. “You know who you is. You know who you are as a person. All that matters is what you do on the field.”

Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class. He thrived in college at Jackson State and with Colorado football and now has the attention of NFL franchises. Sanders is likely to be selected by one of those QB-needy teams in the top 10 picks.

“He's definitely got the tools, for sure, to do something,” Surtain II said about Sanders as as prospect.

It will be interesting to see which teams target Sanders during the pre-draft process this spring. That could reveal where he will land in the NFL this April.

Shedeur Sanders receives high praise from NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter

Sanders recently received some praise from an NFL Hall of Famer.

Cris Carter shared a story on Up & Adams with Kay Adams on Thursday about an experience he had with a professional driver who chauffeured Sanders around.

Carter claims that the driver was blown away by Sanders' character and responsibility off the field, based off his interactions being his driver for several days.

“His timing, coming down every time he called him, he was five minutes early,” Carter said, citing an example from the driver. “The way he was preparing his wardrobe inside the car. The things he talked about with his brother, the seriousness with which he conducted himself. All of these things that he was like bragging about Shedeur.”

Carter concluded by giving a quote from the driver.

“I drove him for two days and the kid is going to be a great quarterback,” he concluded. “Even if he couldn't play, he's going to be a great human being.”

This is good news for Shedeur Sanders heading into the pre-draft process. NFL teams place a high value on intangibles like character and responsibility, especially at the quarterback position.

It will be exciting to see where Sanders ends up landing in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.