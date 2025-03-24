The Tennessee Titans hold the top pick in the upcoming NFL draft after a 3-14 finish in the 2024 season. While the team has played their draft strategy pretty close to the vest, Tennessee has increasingly shown signs of its interest in Cam Ward. The Titans sent a major signal when they brought a massive group to Ward’s Pro Day on Monday.

Rather than pass on a quarterback for a “generational talent” or trade back in the draft, there’s a growing belief that the Titans will use their pick on Ward, according to Ari Meirov on X.

“Right now, people around the NFL, high-level executives, people who are tracking this day in and day out, they believe Cam Ward is the favorite to go number one and they believe he’s the favorite to go to the Tennessee Titans,” Meirov said.

“People around the NFL believe the way the Titans have handled free agency to this point, the fact that they have not had any calls, they’re not calling teams about trading the number one overall pick, that essentially tells people around the NFL the Titans have zeroed in on a quarterback,” he added.

The Titans appear poised to select Cam Ward in the 2025 draft

There’s been a mounting consensus around the league that Ward would go to the Titans. It’s clear the team does not want to give Will Levis another season as the starter. Tennessee’s second round pick from 2023 is coming off a rough year. He threw for 2,091 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 12 games, failing to show improvement from his rookie campaign.

Additionally, head coach Brian Callahan was often frustrated by Levis’ play last season as he committed costly turnovers, causing the coach to publicly criticize the QB.

However, the Titans haven’t looked for a starter in free agency, instead signing career backup Brandon Allen. The move added to speculation that the Titans would like to trade Levis and move forward with a rookie passer.

“Throughout free agency… [the Titans] did not do any extensive talks with any of the top free agent quarterbacks. They were not in on Sam Darnold. They have not been in on Aaron Rodgers, they checked in on Russell Wilson for like a split second, nothing serious there. They checked in on Carson Wentz, nothing serious there. They have not been talking about any of these veteran quarterbacks who could be a starter. Will Levis is not gonna be the Week 1 starter there. So, if that’s the case and they’re not in on all these veteran guys, that tells people around the NFL… that they are planning… to go with a quarterback in this draft. And of course, everyone believes that is Miami quarterback Cam Ward,” Meirov concluded.