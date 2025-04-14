The NFL Draft is right around the corner and it's widely speculated that the Cam Ward of the Miami Hurricanes will be the No. 1 pick to the Tennessee Titans. That leaves all eyes on Shedeur Sanders, as rumors suggest he could be taken by the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants at No. 2 or No. 3 overall.

However, the latest rumors suggest otherwise. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated declared that both organizations are “less likely” to draft Sanders. Instead, he believes the Browns and Giants will go a different route and could opt to select a rookie quarterback much later in the draft.

“The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants look less likely to take quarterbacks in the top three. As we detailed last week, New York has Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston signed to deals heavy on incentives tied to starting. Cleveland, meanwhile, has Kenny Pickett fighting for his viability as a starter, Joe Flacco arriving with designs on winning the job, and Deshaun Watson posting on social media that he shouldn't be doubted.”

Shedeur Sanders, who is 23 years old, is coming off his best year with the Colorado Buffaloes. He led his team to its first bowl game appearance since the 2020 season, unfortunately, Colorado suffered a brutal 36-14 loss to BYU at the Alamo Bowl.

Despite that, Sanders put up solid numbers, ending the 2024 campaign with 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while throwing an impressive 74.1% completion percentage. Although accuracy is his strong suit, there are questions about Shedeur Sanders' arm strength and athleticism translating to the NFL level.

If Sanders is not selected within the Top 3 of the NFL Draft, there is no telling how far he could fall. The teams that select between picks No. 4 through No. 20 arguably have their quarterback situation figured out for the 2025 season. The New Orleans Saints, who own Pick No. 9, are one of the only teams that stand out due to the recent injury news regarding Derek Carr. Additionally, Shedeur Sanders' father, Deion Sanders, keeps hinting at the Saints as a possible landing spot.

At pick No. 21, the Pittsburgh Steelers could end up pulling the trigger on Shedeur Sanders. They currently only have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on the roster. Additionally, although the franchise is seemingly waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, Pittsburgh could still be in the mix to draft the former Buffaloes star if he falls that far.