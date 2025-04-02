An anonymous scout's comments in Bruce Feldman’s fifth annual mock “intel” draft for The Athletic about Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders have raised eyebrows. In the mock draft published Wednesday morning, the scout honed in on Sanders’ struggles with sacks by comparing him to Mac Jones.

Feldman’s mock draft did not include the scout’s specific quote comparing Sanders to Jones but cited his lack of elite traits. However, the anonymous scout detailed his concerns over Sanders' inability to get rid of the ball promptly.

“Yeah, he’s smooth, and he operates well,” the coach said, “but if he operates so well, why does he take so many sacks? I know his O-line is awful, and I get that to an extent, but I’m watching him, and like 40 percent of the sacks are on him. Dude, just throw the ball!”

Shedeur Sanders takes a hit and keeps on ticking

Scrutiny over Sanders’ potency under pressure has been commonplace during the last two seasons. In his first year at Colorado, he led the entire nation in sacks taken with 52. During his senior year, he improved his sack rate somewhat, only surrendering 42 sacks, but still led all FBS quarterbacks. According to Pro Football Focus, he was also sacked on 18.2 percent of his pressured dropbacks, seventh among the top 10 quarterbacks in this class, and against Power Four foes his rate was second-worst in the class.

His pinpoint accuracy on intermediate throws has always been what Sanders' supporters have used to offset those critiques. Feldman’s conversation with an anonymous scout echoed those sentiments.

“He throws a very catchable ball,” the coach said, “and knows what kind of ball to throw, and his pocket movement is good, and those things do translate, but his clock is way too slow. It might be because he always thinks he has to make a play, but that’s not gonna go well in the NFL.”

The scrutiny over Sanders’ pace and pressure-to-sack rate will continue through draft day. Then, he'll get a chance to prove himself on the gridiron against an NFL pass rush. As one of the most high-profile prospects in years, his warts will be magnified. In Sanders’ defense, Washington commanders rookie Jayden Daniels also faced concerns to a lesser degree over sacks he was taking. Despite those concerns, Feldman’s mock draft still has the New York Giants selecting Sanders third overall.